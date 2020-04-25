VIDEO | "Lockdown: let's learn English!". Episode 5: "We're Going on a Bear Hunt"

Leggere libri può essere una vera avventura! In questo episodio di "Lockdown, Let’s learn English" Astrid e Dafne daranno vita alla storia di "A caccia dell'Orso” di Michael Rosen (1989).

Questo libro per bambini è un vero classico per molte ragioni: questa storia può essere una grande risorsa per genitori (e insegnanti) di giovani studenti.

È ritmico, ripetitivo, pieno di suoni e rumori divertenti. Può anche essere trasformato in una canzone, come mostrato in questo video, ed è utile aggiungere tutti i movimenti del corpo, che facilitano la memorizzazione del nuovo vocabolario. Il fascino e l'eccitazione della storia la rendono molto popolare tra i ragazzi e le ragazze. In breve, la storia parla di una famiglia (in questo caso Astrid e Dafne) che va a fare una passeggiata per cercare un orso.

Attraversano terreni diversi solo per scoprire che in realtà hanno paura degli orsi. La storia è adatta per bambini tra i 3-9 anni. I bambini più piccoli potrebbero trovarlo un po’ 'troppo spaventoso”, anche se il terrore non è il punto principale. Se questa storia avesse una morale sarebbe probabilmente: "Lascia stare gli orsi!" In questo video ho semplificato leggermente il linguaggio della storia (la versione originale include molti aggettivi divertenti, ma piu complessi), che potrebbero essere aggiunti man mano che il bambino acquisisce familiarità con la storia. Vocabolario: forest(foresta), river(fiume), mud(fango), grass(erba), cave(grotta), bear(orso). Can't (non posso/possiamo), Over (sopra), under(sotto), and through(attraverso). We're going on a bear hunt, we're going to catch a big one, what a beautiful day, we're not scared, oh no! We can't go over it, we can't go under it, I guess we have to go through it! → andiamo a caccia di orsi, ne prendiamo uno grande, che bella giornata, non abbiamo paura, oh no! Non possiamo passarci sopra, non possiamo passarci sotto, mi sa che dovremmo attraversarlo! Vuoi un orso nel tuo salotto? L'orso illustrato nel video è un rendering 3D di un orso.

È davvero facile da fare e grazie a la la “realtà aumentata” resa disponibile da Google, può essere molto divertente giocare con i leoni, panda o polpi sul divano! Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è uno smartphone abbastanza recente e meno di 2 minuti: è gratuito e non sono necessarie app! Puoi trovare il mio tutorial sulla mia pagina Facebook o YouTube "English with Astrid". Questa tecnologia potrebbe anche essere d'ispirazione per gli insegnanti che tengono lezioni online per bambini durante il Lockdown per il COVID-19. Perché non ravvivare la tua prossima chiamata Zoom con una zebra nella tua stanza? Buona caccia a tutti! Stay safe and stay well! "La lettura ci dà un posto dove andare quando dobbiamo rimanere dove siamo."

Con affetto, Astrid Tutte le riprese sono state girate sulla nostra proprietà, a meno di 100 metri di distanza dall’abitato, rispettando le restrizioni.

---

Reading books can be a real adventure!

In this episode of “Lockdown Let’s learn English” Astrid and Dafne will bring the story of “We're Going on a Bear Hunt” alive.



"We're Going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Rosen (1989) is a classic children book. For many reasons, this story can be a great resource for parents (and teachers) of young learners of English. It's rhythmic, repetitive, and full of funny sounds and noises. It can even be turned into a song, as shown in this video, and it’s helpful to add all the body movements, which facilities the memorization of the new vocabulary. The charm and excitement of the story make it very popular among boys as well as girls.



In short, the story is about a family (in this case Astrid & Dafne) that goes for a walk to look for a bear. They traverse different terrains only to discover they're actually scared of bears.



The story is suitable for children between 3-9. Younger children might find it a little too scary, even if the terror is not the main point. If this story had a moral it would probably be: 'Leave the bears alone!'



In this video, I have simplified the language and story slightly (the original version includes lots of funny adjectives), these could be added as the child gets familiar with the story.



Vocabulary: forest, river, mud, grass, cave, bear. Can't, Over, under, and through.

Repeated phrases: We're going on a bear hunt, we're going to catch a big one, what a beautiful day, we're not scared, oh no! and We can't go over it, we can't go under it, I guess we have to go through it!



Want a moving, real-size bear in your living room?

The bear illustrated in the video is a 3D rendering of a bear. It's really easy to do, and for children, it can be a lot of fun to play with lions and pandas on the sofa! All you need is a fairly recent smartphone and less than 2 minutes - It’s free and no apps are needed!



You can find my tutorial on my Facebook or youtube page “English with Astrid”.



This technology could also be inspirational to teachers doing online lessons for kids during the lockdown. Why not spice up your next Zoom call with a zebra in your room?



Happy Hunting everyone!

Stay safe and stay well!



“Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.”



Love, Astrid