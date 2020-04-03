VIDEO | "Lockdown: let's learn English!". Episode 3: "A sailor went to sea”

In questo episodio di “Lockdown, Let’s learn English” ci tufferemo nel profondo mare blu! Astrid e Dafne eseguiranno una canzone da marinaio con movimenti del corpo e la trasformeranno in un gioco di battimani! Cercheranno fantastiche creature marine e proveranno un trucco magico in una ciotola d’acqua!

Un sacco di nuove parole inglesi da imparare!

Indossa quindi il tuo cappello da marinaio di carta e migliora il tuo ritmo cantando insieme a noi la canzone del marinaio "A sailor went to sea"!



"A sailor went to sea” è una classica canzone americana per bambini del 1972. Esistono molte varianti del gioco, nelle battute e nei versi, ma in questo video ho semplificato le azioni e le parole per adattarle a bambini non madrelingua dall'età di 3 anni. Tuttavia, poiché la canzone richiede abilità motorie abbastanza avanzate (che sono divertenti una volta padroneggiate) questa canzone è popolare per la maggior parte dei bambini dai 3 ai 12 anni e non richiede ulteriori oggetti o supporti.



Come molti giochi di battimani, i testi sono semplici perché non c'è un significato reale, ma è divertente per le rime e le azioni! Fai anche notare a tuo figlio che due parole che suonano allo stesso modo possono avere un diverso significato: "Sea" è l'acqua su cui naviga la barca e "See" è ciò che il marinaio fa con i suoi occhi. Queste due parole infatti sono pronunciate esattamente allo stesso modo! Nel linguaggio da insegnante chiamiamo queste parole "homophones" e la lingua inglese ne è piena! (eat - eight; be – bee; would – wood, ecc.)

Perché adoro insegnare a battere le mani e perchè dovresti farlo anche tu

Giochi come "A sailor went to sea" possono sviluppare le capacità motorie e il senso del tempo di tuo figlio, perché richiedono costantemente ai due lati del corpo di svolgere sempre lo stesso compito.



Richiedono il ritmo e le abilità del ritmo, perché il bambino sta cantando (ritmo) oltre a continuare a eseguire il movimento motorio "clap, cross, clap, cross" (tempo). La capacità di tenere un ritmo e comprenderlo è un'abilità che avrà un impatto sulla vita di un bambino per gli anni a venire. Insegnando a tuo figlio a seguire un ritmo nei giochi, potrà aiutarlo a sviluppare le abilità di base di cui avrà bisogno in futuro: per imparare una danza, suonare uno strumento, ecc.



Vuoi eseguire il trucco magico nel video? Vai su "English with Astrid" (Facebook) e guarda il trucco rivelato! Potrai scaricare gratuitamente tutte le flashcard utilizzate nel video a questo link: https://supersimple.com/free-printables/a-sailor-went-to-sea-flashcards/



Canta insieme la canzone dei marinai e migliora il tuo ritmo!



Stai al sicuro e stai bene!



Con amore,



Astrid

---

In this episode of Lockdown, Let’s learn English, we dive into the deep blue sea! Astrid and Dafne perform a sailor song with body movements and turn it into a clapping game! They look for cool sea creatures and try a magic trick in a bowl of water!

Lots of new English words to learn - so put on your sailor paper hat and improve your groove by singing along to the sailor song!



"A sailor went to sea" is a classic American children’s (clapping) song from 1972. There are many variations of the clapping game and verses, but in this video, I have simplified the actions and words to fit non-native speakers of English down to the age of 3. However, as the song requires quite advanced motor skills (that are fun, once you master them) this song is popular for most 3 to 12-year-olds.

As with most clapping games, the lyrics are silly, because there is no real meaning, but funny, because of the rhymes and actions!

Get your child to notice that two different words sound the same, but have a different meaning. "Sea" is the water that the boat sails on, and "see" is what the sailor does with his eyes. These two words are pronounced exactly the same way! In “teacher language” we call words these words “homophones”, and the English language is full of them! (ate, eight, be, bee etc.)



Lyrics:

A sailor went to sea, sea, sea

To see what he could see, see, see

But all that he could see, see, see

Was the bottom of the deep blue sea, sea, sea!

Why I love teaching clapping games ...and you should too

Clapping games like “A sailor went to sea” can develop your child's motor skills and sense of timing, because they consistently require the two sides of the body to perform the same task over and over. They require the rhythm and beat skills because the child is singing (rhythm) as well as keeping performing their motor movement “clap, cross, clap, cross” (beat). The ability to keep a beat and understand a rhythm is a skill that will impact a child’s life for years to come. By teaching your child clapping games you can help your child build the foundational skills that they will need later to learn a dance, play an instrument, etc.



Another great thing about clapping games is that it can keep children entertained for hours without any toys or resources! (which is rare these days)



Want to perform the magic trick in the video? Go to “English with Astrid” (on Facebook) and see the trick revealed!



You can download all the flashcards used in the video for free here: https://supersimple.com/free-printables/a-sailor-went-to-sea-flashcards/



So, sing along to the sailor song and… improve your groove! (and English!)



Stay safe & stay well!

love,

Astrid